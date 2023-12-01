Young Harness Racing Club held the Carnival of Cups on Friday night at the Young Paceway with massive crowds making the most of the free entry, free kids entertainment and some of the top Australian performers making for a great night out for the whole family.

With an eight race program and for the first time ever a VIP Marquee as well as performances from Cowra band Plus One, Things of Stone and Wood, Sarah McLeod and The Living End it was definitely a memorable night out both on and off the race track.

Speaking of, on the track there were definitely some very good races with close finishes leaving some punters grinning and others not so much.