The Young High School Hilltops Library has held a fantastic Bee Hotel Workshops where kids learned all about creating habitats for local bees and bugs.

"A huge thank you to Kris Behler for hosting an extremely successful 𝗕𝗲𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽 at Young Library this afternoon," The Young Library said.

"Kris explained what a Bee Hotel is and the important Do's and Don'ts when choosing items for construction."

The kids who took part had a fun and educational time getting creative with their Bee Hotels.

"The children, with minimal help from adults, began creating their Bee Hotels from bamboo, bark , bark curls, leaves, recycled wood, tins and paper," the Library said.

"They got down and dirty using a variety of tools and learnt many new life skills including how to saw, screw, glue, hammer and nail."

The workshop has come just in time too with the Young Show holding a fantastic competition for local children to get creative with their Bee Hotels.

"Everyone is definitely looking forward to seeing some excellent Bee and Bat Box Hotels at the Young Show," the Library said.

"Congratulations Kris!

"Thanks for sharing your expertise with the Hilltops community."