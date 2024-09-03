Boorowa Central School is set to commemorate an extraordinary milestone this year—155 years of public education, excellence and community spirit. The celebration comes five years after plans to mark the school’s 150th anniversary were unexpectedly put on hold due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020.

The delay has only added to the anticipation and enthusiasm for this year’s celebration, as the school community looks forward to honouring its rich history and the generations of students, staff, and families who have been part of its journey.

An external community planning group has been meeting monthly to ensure the event will be a fitting tribute to Boorowa Central School’s legacy. The next meeting is scheduled for 7:00 pm on 25 September, and the organisers are extending an open invitation to anyone interested in contributing to the celebration.

As part of the preparations, the committee is reaching out to former students and staff for class lists and email addresses. If you have any contact information or would like to reconnect with the school, please get in touch. Additionally, the committee is also on the lookout for past memorabilia that is in good condition. If you have any items that could help bring the school’s history to life, your contributions would be greatly appreciated.

This 155-year celebration is not just about looking back—it’s about celebrating the resilience, adaptability, and enduring spirit of the Boorowa Central School community. We hope to see many faces, both familiar and new, at this special event as we come together to honour the past and look forward to the future. A definitive date will be realised in the near future and will be advertised on the Boorowa Central School 155 Year Anniversary Facebook page, as well as regular updates.

For more information or to share class lists, email addresses, or memorabilia, please contact the external planning committee via email at 155ofbcs@gmail.com

Let’s make this milestone a celebration to remember!

Christine Coble and Elizabeth Moorby