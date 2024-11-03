The Young Society of Artists Inc are once again staging the 41st Annual Cherry Festival Competitive Art Exhibition as a part of the Cherry Festival Program.

Entries are now closed with over 220 entries received.

The Venue, Young Town Hall.

Opening Night Doors open at 7pm $10 entry, for the Official Opening and Award Presentation, light refreshments will be served in the town Hall Foyer, live mood music performed by Judy Barker and door prizes to be won.

The following four days [only] exhibition is by gold coin entry.

This exhibition’s opening night has been included in the Southern Tablelands Arts “Arty Parties”.

If you enjoy a fabulous silly season party STA have got you covered.

Southern Tablelands Arts have curated seven parties with seven partner orgs from across the STA Region, and you're invited.

Join STA and our friends at parties, openings, gigs and more. Think ARTY & FUN and get to as many as you dare.

Another must see Cherry Festival Exhibition hosted by the Young Society of Artists Inc. in Burrangong Gallery, at the Young Visitors Centre that features work by the Hilltops Porcelain Art Group.

Open Daily Exhibition Dates 2nd November to 14th December 2024.

Hilltops Porcelain art group dedicate many hours to achieve their highly accomplished works that reflect the skills of the members of the group.

All pieces are completely hand done using traditional porcelain art techniques.

The process involves various applications of work and are fired several times in a kiln to temperatures exceeding 800 degrees.

New exhibitions not to be missed are:

Forever Young Gallery 64 McMahons Rd Young

Art and Calligraphy Exhibition Official Opening and Light Refreshments 4pm to 6pm Thursday 28th November 2024.

Art Works by Young Till and special guests, Art and Calligraphy - Korean Artist Hyosoon Shin, Modern and Contemporary - Boorowa Artist Ang Hart, Mixed Medium - Artist Heather Ruhl, Jewellery creations - Artist Leah Reeves, Wood Sculptor and Carvings - Jeff Peady - Gallery Open Exhibition Dates and Times Early December Open Daily 28th November to 8th December 10am to 5pm. Mid December - New opening times.

Add to your art experience the new exhibition at Murringo Barracks.

"Time for Tea - Time for Peace" PAINTINGS - CERAMICS – DRAWINGS by Therese Crowe, Joan Saboisky, Tiiu Vanamois.

OPENS 10am Saturday 30th November 2024- Sunday 22nd December2024.

The all-new art space at 41 Brushstrokes Quaint art gallery showcasing beautiful artworks from talented artists across the Hilltops region of NSW, located at 41 Cloete Street, Young. https://www.41brushstrokes.com.au.