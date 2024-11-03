This past Sunday, November 3rd, the Young community came together for a delightful day outdoors, visiting five stunning gardens and supporting the Young Hospital Auxiliary. Each garden, unique in its layout and charm, offered visitors a look into the dedication, creativity, and green thumbs of local residents. Among these, the country garden of Simon and Janine Hobson at 30 Byrne Close became a highlight for many, providing a serene retreat with its towering trees, shade-loving plants, and an inviting setup that showcased over 20 years of nurturing.

For Simon and Janine, participating in this event meant more than just showcasing their handiwork; it was about contributing to a greater cause. Janine expressed admiration for the Auxiliary committee members, who arrived at 9:30 a.m. and worked tirelessly to ensure the event ran smoothly. "They work so hard to put these on," she shared, adding that the Auxiliary is always on the lookout for fresh faces and new garden ideas. “You don’t need a big garden, just passion,” Janine emphasized, reflecting the open spirit of the day.

The Hobsons also hosted a plant stall and provided lunch options, creating an inviting space that drew many appreciative guests. Despite initial worries about attendance, the turnout was impressive, highlighting the community’s enthusiasm and support. The Auxiliary's efforts paid off in full bloom, drawing together plant lovers and supporters alike, who enjoyed a refreshing escape while aiding an essential cause.

At just $5 per garden, each ticket allowed visitors to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Young, with the Hobsons’ garden offering a memorable experience of tranquility and hospitality. This successful event not only brought joy to those who attended but also provided crucial funds for the Young Hospital Auxiliary, ensuring that this tradition of beauty and charity will continue to grow.