CONNECTING CARERS BARBECUE:

Save the date.

Hilltops Community Hub will be hosting a Connecting Carers Barbecue.

All carers welcome.

Come along and enjoy time with other carers.

Share experiences, ideas and a free delicious barbecue.

February 25, 2025, 12.30pm at Carrington Park.

RSVP essential for catering.

Please call The Hub on 6382 6328.

Care recipients are welcome to join their carers.

COMMUNITY MORNING TEA:

Tuesday January 28 - why not join us for the first monthly Hub morning tea of the year?

Get back into the social swing with a casual and easy going gathering at our premises at 2C Campbell Street, Young.

Being held from 10am to 11.30am this event is free and open to anyone living in the Hilltops LGA.

No bookings necessary, just turn up...who knows you may even win our lucky door prize.

Tuesday February 25 - Join us for our monthly Hub morning tea on February 25.

This event is free and open to all of the community.

Meet others, get social and enjoy some nibbles between 10am to 11.30am.

All welcome, no bookings necessary.

WHAT'S NEW:

Free and Confidential Legal Advice - We are delighted to announce that Macarthar Legal Centre will continue visiting us bi-monthly during 2025.

Solicitors from Macarthur can advise on various legal issues including family law, child support, minor traffic matters, wills and guardianship, debts and fines plus more.

Available free for community members living in Young and surrounds.

Call the Hub for dates/bookings (drop in not available).

REGULAR PROGRAMS: (please call to book for all programs as space is limited)

- Returning February 3 - Basic sewing - Adults: Learn to mend, thread, do seams and plan simple projects.

Suitable for beginners or those wanting to practice their skills.

$5 per person with morning tea supplied. BYO lunch.

Fortnightly Mondays 10am to 2pm. Phone for dates and to book.

- Returning February 5 - Busy Kids - Wednesday mornings 10am to 12noon at the Marie McCormick Centre during school terms.

This fun program for 0-5 year olds and their growns ups is ideal for working on creativity, fine and gross motor skills and increasing your families social network.

Assist your little ones to explore a different theme each week eg nature, science, music/sound and work on art, craft and construction projects.

Gold coin donation with all materials and refreshments provided.

Inclusive, supportive environment.

- Returning February 5 - Drumming Circle - Adults: Wednesdays from 12.30pm to 1.30pm at The Hub - 2C Campbell Street, Young.

Learn simple drumming techniques for fun and relaxation.

Guided by plenty of self-expression and laughs too.

No cost, drums supplied, beginners and regulars welcome.

- Returning February 6 - Art with Roby Wheeler - Held on fortnightly Thursdays between 10am to 1pm for adults.

Be led by experienced facilitator and artist Robyn step by step produce an acrylic painting to take home.

New subjects each fortnight, all materials and refreshments supplied.

$30 per person.

Suitable for beginners or more experienced artists.

- Returning February 7 - Craft Club - Friday mornings 10am to 12noon.

Participants may choose to work on projects from home, make use of free Hub craft materials to produce a work of their choice or participate in a structured activity.

$2 includes a variety of materials and morning tea.

Suitable for beginners or regular crafters.

Small, friendly group!

All welcome.

- Returning February 7 - Computer group - Every Friday 2pm to 4pm: Experienced facilitator, small group of friendly and welcoming people aged 45 and over.

$2 per person.

Ask questions and get the answers.

- Returning February 4 - Grief and Loss Counselling - Tuesday mornings at the Hub from 9am by appointment.

For anyone 18 years and over wanting to process emotions and feelings related to loss.

Experienced and qualified volunteer counsellor available.

This is a free service.

AVAILABLE PARENTING COURSES:

Courses are provided by appointment to individuals, families and groups as required.

Triple P | 123 Magic | Playpower | Engaging Adolescents | Drumbeat for Parents | Keeping Kids in Mind | Anxiety Coach | Circle of Security | 123 Magic Special Needs

Hilltops Community Hub are also able to provide information and referrals, support with forms/letters/resume, faxing and typing facilities, home of the No Interest Loans Scheme, cheap photocopying, family support, advocacy and advice as well as free bread and other goodies on their shelves most days.