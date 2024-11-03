At their monthly meeting on Thursday 7 November, the Young Hospital Auxiliary members were celebrating their extremely successful Open Gardens day held on Sunday 3 November.

Five interesting and different gardens were open to the public in order for the Auxiliary to raise funds for the Young hospital. Lunch and afternoon tea was also provided by the Auxiliary ladies.

The Auxiliary President, Mrs Janice Ward, reported that the event was extremely successful.

“We are over the moon at the community’s support for the day," she said.

"The funds raised will go to help purchase items for our health facility as identified by the staff. Importantly, we are indebted to the owners who opened their gardens.

"There was such a wonderful atmosphere at all the gardens with the owners talking to the visitors and, I’m sure, imparting worthy advice.

"We also had tremendous help this year from the Young Garden Club with providing food and help manning the gates. Many thanks to all those who helped out.”

First prize in the raffle, a painting by local artist Fran Caldwell, was won by Janice Ottey.

Second prize donated by Forum 4 winner was Pauline Davidson.

Third prize of a luxe cooler bag donated by Simple was won by Leanne Sell.

Francis Calvert was the winner of a beauty pack donated by Hamblin’s Amcal Pharmacy.

The Pink Pot Garden Spot prize was won by Sally Spackman, and Simon Hobson appropriately won the garden design book donated by Glenice Buck.

- LIBBY PLUMLEY