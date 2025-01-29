Pet owners in Young are in for a treat as the Animal Welfare League NSW brings its Animal Care Truck Outreach Program to town next month. This free service aims to support responsible pet ownership by providing vital health services for cats and dogs.

The outreach program will take place on Wednesday, 12 February 2025, from 8 am to 12 pm at Gus Smith Oval on Trafalgar Street, Young. All cats must be securely placed in carriers, and dogs must be on leads to ensure the safety of both pets and their owners.

The Animal Care Truck will offer several essential services at no cost, including vaccinations for dogs and cats (C3 for dogs and F3 for cats), microchipping, and general health checks. While minor health concerns can be addressed on the spot, any significant issues identified during the checks will be referred to a local veterinarian for further attention.

This initiative provides an excellent opportunity for pet owners to ensure their furry companions remain happy and healthy, while also staying up-to-date with vaccinations and microchipping requirements.

For more information about the outreach program, visit the Animal Welfare League NSW website at www.awlnsw.com.au.