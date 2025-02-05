PHOTO
Well that's a wrap on the Sacred Syndicate SMC 2025 Barry Coulton Memorial Dice Run
Congratulations to all the winners of the prizes on offer, and thank you to all the riders for digging deep and their general behaviour on the ride, without riders like yourselves and our sponsors days like these are much harder to host.
Here's the nitty gritty and it's a fine read:
53 Bikes
83 Registrations
4 Stops
Sonia our #50 lucky door prize winner chose to donate her prize to Can Assist Harden Murrumburrah and we thank her for the kind donation
For a grand total of.........$4363.34 which has already been donated to Can Assist Harden Murrumburrah with two more donations to come
Special thanks to our sponsors of the day in no particular order
Bluestill Distillery
Twin town Pizza and Kebab Harden
Harden Pharmacy
Ziems Quality Meats
Fleet's Concrete Polishing
Panthers hair and beauty salon
South West Fuel Centre Harden
Thompsons Rural Supplies Harden
Neville Holman Wall and Floor Tiling
SMH Options (Sandra Holman)
Harden Country Club
Terminus Hotel Temora 'The Termo'
Coolamon Sport and Recreation Club
Family Hotel Cootamundra
Roger Dietrich Photography
LPC Trading
Cootamundra Butchery
Kumiai Ryu Cootamundra
Harden's House Of Honey
Harden Bearings and Hardware
Wombat Cottage Cafe
Supercheap Auto Young
CTR Trophies, Gifts and Engraving
Chapman’s Embroidery and Workwear
Domino's Pizza Young
Barnes Store Emporium and Cafe
Sacred Syndicate Riverina Chapter
Sacred Syndicate SMC First 9
Sacred Syndicate SMC Incorporated
Family Donations
Coulton Family
Honeychurch Family
Badman Family
Gillett Family
Doohan Family
Larkman Family
Behler Family
Michael "Wombat" Mathew (Recovery Vehicle)
Wayne "Techno" Carter (Recovery Trailer)
These sponsors went above and beyond with their gifts and hospitality throughout the event and we can't wait to help support your businesses into the future.
Thank you to our National Treasurer and National Secretary for their help today
Finally thank you to our members for helping without hesitation, it is greatly appreciated.
SACRED SYNDICATE SMC