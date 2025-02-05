Well that's a wrap on the Sacred Syndicate SMC 2025 Barry Coulton Memorial Dice Run

Congratulations to all the winners of the prizes on offer, and thank you to all the riders for digging deep and their general behaviour on the ride, without riders like yourselves and our sponsors days like these are much harder to host.

Here's the nitty gritty and it's a fine read:

53 Bikes

83 Registrations

4 Stops

Sonia our #50 lucky door prize winner chose to donate her prize to Can Assist Harden Murrumburrah and we thank her for the kind donation

For a grand total of.........$4363.34 which has already been donated to Can Assist Harden Murrumburrah with two more donations to come

Special thanks to our sponsors of the day in no particular order

Bluestill Distillery

Twin town Pizza and Kebab Harden

Harden Pharmacy

Ziems Quality Meats

Fleet's Concrete Polishing

Panthers hair and beauty salon

South West Fuel Centre Harden

Thompsons Rural Supplies Harden

Neville Holman Wall and Floor Tiling

SMH Options (Sandra Holman)

Harden Country Club

Terminus Hotel Temora 'The Termo'

Coolamon Sport and Recreation Club

Family Hotel Cootamundra

Roger Dietrich Photography

LPC Trading

Cootamundra Butchery

Kumiai Ryu Cootamundra

Harden's House Of Honey

Harden Bearings and Hardware

Wombat Cottage Cafe

Supercheap Auto Young

CTR Trophies, Gifts and Engraving

Chapman’s Embroidery and Workwear

Domino's Pizza Young

Barnes Store Emporium and Cafe

Sacred Syndicate Riverina Chapter

Sacred Syndicate SMC First 9

Sacred Syndicate SMC Incorporated

Family Donations

Coulton Family

Honeychurch Family

Badman Family

Gillett Family

Doohan Family

Larkman Family

Behler Family

Michael "Wombat" Mathew (Recovery Vehicle)

Wayne "Techno" Carter (Recovery Trailer)

These sponsors went above and beyond with their gifts and hospitality throughout the event and we can't wait to help support your businesses into the future.

Thank you to our National Treasurer and National Secretary for their help today

Finally thank you to our members for helping without hesitation, it is greatly appreciated.

