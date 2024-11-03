Baldo Kunić (Cunich) was born in 1867 in Janjina, Dalmatia (then part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire and now in the Republic of Croatia). He arrived in Young in the mid-1880s to work with his uncle, Nicholas Jasprica (Anglicised to Jasprizza).

Elder brother Antonio (Anthony) had come earlier in 1881, working with their uncle for four years.

Their younger brother, Andrea Matteo (Andrew), then came to work for their uncle in 1893.

This system is now called ‘chain migration’, whereby immigrants from a particular area follow others from that area to the same destination.

Their mother Anna Margarita was Nicholas Jasprizza’s sister.

Baldo married his niece Annie Jasprizza in 1896, then opened a fruit shop in Sydney.

They soon went to West Wyalong, to start a shop there during the goldrush.

With two friends, Baldo invested £40 in a gold claim, but ended up taking 14 pounds for his interest to get out.

He and Annie returned to Young and selected 29 acres on the road between Young and Monteagle, registering a brand for horses and cattle in February 1898 at ‘Ellersdale’, Young.

‘He cleared 20 acres and planted cherry suckers which cost him nothing. He share farmed for Mr Thackeray, manager of the Roberts estate at Clifton, for seven years and during this time he periodically tended his orchard, gradually improving it by grafting the best varieties to the suckers. In all his struggle to get on his feet he was valiantly assisted by his wife.’

When Baldo's orchard reached fruit-bearing stage, he worked on it full-time.

It had been named ‘Peachvale’ by then.

Peachvale, by 1907, had expanded to over 150 acres, 59 of which were under fruit and vines.

Three acres were devoted to a vineyard.

‘Cherries are the principal fruit grown. They monopolise 46 of the 56 acres under fruit trees, the other 10 acres growing peaches, nectarines, pears, plums, apricots, apples, and quinces.’

Baldo was very successful in selling his cherries to Sydney and New Zealand. Annie died in 1942 and, a year later, Baldo married Jean Edith Edwards.

Baldo Cunich, by 1943, was known as ‘Australia’s Cherry King’, having produced 30,000 crates of cherries in one season.

At the time of his death in 1954, he owned extensive property along Boorowa Street, as well as other property in Young and in Sydney.

Baldo was known as ‘A genial host and a great lover of cards’.

‘He, in the past, frequently entertained large parties of his male friends in his home. His ready wit and bright disposition made the occasions most enjoyable.’