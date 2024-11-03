A small but meaningful ceremony was held on Monday, November 11th, at Galong Cemetery to mark the blessing of its newly installed gates. This historic cemetery, among the earliest in New South Wales, has a rich legacy dating back to the 1820s when Edward "Ned" Ryan first provided a burial ground for his family and employees. Over time, it became a resting place for the Irish Catholic community, clergy, and religious figures before eventually transitioning to general administration under the Harden Shire Council.

The Friends of Galong Cemetery, formed in 1994 in response to concerns about the cemetery's maintenance, have been dedicated to preserving its heritage and dignity. Their tireless work earned a National Trust award, highlighting their significant contribution to the site’s preservation. At Monday’s gathering, Father John warmly welcomed attendees and expressed gratitude to Gail Flannery and the Friends of Galong Cemetery for their ongoing commitment. Father George Areeckal performed the blessing, lending a moment of solemnity and reflection to the event.

The newly designed gates, crafted by John Flannery, add an impressive and respectful touch to the cemetery, symbolizing both renewal and the community's deep regard for its historical site.