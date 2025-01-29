On January 26, the Boorowa community gathered at the Boorowa Recreation Ground to celebrate Australia Day, honoring outstanding individuals and groups for their contributions.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome from Boorowa Australia Day Committee President, Sharon Meere, who introduced Boorowa Central School Captains, Emma Craig and Jenna Gardner, as the day's MCs.

Following an Acknowledgement of Country, Junior Ambassador Amali Bush shared her reflections on the significance of Australia Day, receiving an Ambassador Pin and certificate from Sharon Meere in recognition of her role.

Amber Kelly, Coordinator of the Boorowa Community Landcare Group, announced the Landcare Award, celebrating individuals and groups committed to environmental sustainability and stewardship, the award went to the very deserving, Paul Cavanuagh who has put in countless hours on various events and programs with Boorowa Community Landcare.

These awards highlighted the importance of preserving Boorowa’s natural beauty for future generations.

The Community Australia Day Awards, presented by Sharon Meere, honored Boorowa’s everyday heroes, acknowledging their tireless efforts in making the community a better place to live.

The awards went to Anne Wales, John (Jack) Ryan and Judy Ford recognizing the individuals' services to the Boorowa community.

The Len and Joan Oxley Memorial Award went to local fixture John Snelling in recognition of many years of continual service to the Boorowa community.

Sports Awards Coordinator, Phil Coggins, recognized athletes and sports contributors who have excelled in their respective fields.

The awards celebrated Boorowa’s vibrant sporting culture and the dedication of players, coaches, and volunteers.

Junior sports person of the year for under 12s went to Amali Bush, nominated by Boorowa Central School.

Junior sports person of the year for under 18s went to Harry Dymock who was nominated by a community member.

Senior sports person and Club person of the year both went to Keegan Size who was nominated by Boorowa Rugby club for both.

Sporting team of the Years went to the Boys Open Touch Team nominated by Boorowa Central School.

Christopher Carter, President of the Boorowa Rotary Club, announced the Rotary Young Achiever of the Year Award, honoring a Molly Stephens whose achievements and contributions inspire the community, showcasing the incredible potential of Boorowa’s youth.

The ceremony's highlight was the presentation of the Lions/Apex Citizen of the Year Award by Gary Waddell, President of the Boorowa Lions Club, the award went to the very deserving Phillip and Trish Riles who are heavily involved in Carinya Court and Fire and Rescue NSW, and continually work on fundraising to better local organizations and services.

This prestigious honor acknowledged an individual whose exceptional service and dedication have made a lasting impact on the Boorowa community.

Following the official proceedings, the day continued with various activities, including the Rotary Rubber Duck Race, a fishing presentation, a community luncheon at the Boorowa Hotel, and sporting events at the Recreation Club.

The Boorowa Swimming Pool offered free entry, providing a refreshing escape for families.

The day concluded with live performances by the Boorowa Balladeers of which you can read about inside today's paper.

Australia Day 2025 in Boorowa was a vibrant celebration of community spirit, excellence, and inclusivity, offering an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past year while looking forward to the future.