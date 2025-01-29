The fact that the Boorowa Balladeers’ project is alive and in extremely robust health was indicated by the varied programme which entertained a large audience in the Recreation Club on Australia Day.

David Marsh, who is now at the Balladeers’ helm, introduced participants from near and far to make it a very enjoyable afternoon for the many who attended.

Seasoned participant Margaret Berry had the honour of opening the proceedings, and she praised the commitment of those who had provided inspiration and encouragement to local and visiting poets and yarn spinners for well over 30 years.

She was later to hear a tribute to herself and husband Bob from Georgie Kelly, who indicated the commitment of the couple to many positive activities and of their leadership in the local community.

The real Australia was prominent in the contribution from many individuals, with tales of wild country race meetings, a bishop’s education on country priorities, a bush christening, and a woman’s fear of mice.

John Dymock told of the farmer who destroyed his reputation when rescuing a stranded sheep while in the buff, and Ted Webber unfolded a spirited defence of the Australian flag with an appeal to traditional values.

Jason Hunter made a significant appearance on the programme, by reciting his grandfather Bruce’s well-loved poem about ‘My Old White (cockatoo) Mate.’

Newcomer Colin Campbell reminisced about England’s ‘green and pleasant land.’

A welcome visitor was Noela McEwen, who shared her memories of Boorowa and its Central School fifty years ago.

All involved had something significant to contribute, and the poems and yarns flowed through to a most satisfying conclusion.

Indications are that the project has a bright future, and the capacity to entertain Boorowa audiences for many years to come.

DERRICK MASON