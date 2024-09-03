At the end of July, the Boorowa Country Women’s Association (CWA) hosted a delightful celebration honoring France as their country of study. Members from Boorowa, Binalong, Young, and the South West Group President, Geraldine Gore, came together with community members to commemorate a belated Bastille Day at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club.

The atmosphere was vibrant and inviting, beginning with a warm welcome that included a glass of sparkling bubbles and an array of exquisite cheeses that tantalized the taste buds. The soft melodies of a French café played in the background, transporting attendees to the romantic streets of Paris, where the spirit of French culture was palpable.

A highlight of the event was a spirited competition to see who could design and construct the most impressive Eiffel Tower. Creativity flourished as participants showcased their artistic talents, but it was Jane Saillard and Karen Smith who emerged victorious with their stunning design.

As the festivities continued, guests were treated to a sumptuous lunch that was nothing short of a culinary masterpiece. The first course featured classic French dishes: rich Beef Bourguignon paired with creamy mash and vibrant steamed greens, alongside Coq au Vin, also served with mash and greens. Following the meal, a brief presentation unfolded, shedding light on the significance of Bastille Day and sharing intriguing fun facts about France, enriching everyone’s understanding of this important cultural celebration.

The pièce de résistance was the dessert, a selection that would impress even the most discerning food critic. Guests savored Crêpes Suzette, delicate Choux à la crème (profiteroles), and colorful Macarons, each bite a delightful experience that encapsulated the essence of French patisserie.

To add an element of friendly competition, a trivia quiz ensued, testing the knowledge of participants on all things French. The excitement was palpable as the teams battled it out, ultimately resulting in a tie, with both teams rewarded with delicious chocolates for their efforts.

As the day drew to a close, the lively strains of the Can-Can filled the room, leaving everyone in high spirits and marking a perfect end to a memorable celebration.

The CWA Boorowa extends heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined in the festivities, contributing to the joy and camaraderie of the day. A special acknowledgment goes to the Boorowa Ex-Services Club and particularly to Chef Tom Duffy, whose culinary expertise created “un menu magnifique” that delighted all attendees.

Additionally, the event featured a mini raffle that raised over $400, with congratulations going to Marilyn Wales from Harden, the lucky winner. The funds raised will be allocated to assist a local family in need of assistance, showcasing the CWA’s commitment to supporting those in need within the community.

Virginia Keighley, International Officer of Boorowa CWA, expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped organize this fantastic day, emphasizing the importance of community spirit and togetherness in making such events successful.

Kirsty Miller, Publicity Officer of Boorowa CWA, on behalf of Boorowa CWA, would like to thank Virginia Keighley for all her hard work and dedication in coordinating the Boorowa Bastille Day Celebration and Raffle. The time, effort, and attention to detail Virginia put into making this event a success did not go unnoticed, and it wouldn’t have been possible without her tireless efforts. The celebration not only honored French culture but also reinforced the bonds of friendship and support that define the Boorowa CWA and its members. Virginia Keighley - International Officer | Kirsty Miller - Publicity Officer Boorowa CWA.