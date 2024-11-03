Boorowa Historical Society and Museum celebrated half a century of preserving and sharing the area's history on Saturday November 2.

Locals joined together with local guests, including Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, Hilltops Council Mayor Brian Ingram and Hilltops Councillors to join in the celebration.

"We celebrated our 50th birthday on Saturday with an Open Day that was a great success with over 90 people coming through the Museum and looking at all of our displays, many were locals and it was their first visit to the Museum and from the comments that were made everyone was impressed," Boorowa and District Historical Society secretary Sharon Meere said.

"We had Steph Cook, Member for Cootamundra and Mayor Brian Ingram from Hilltops Council in attendance as well as both local Councillors Jo Mackay and James Blackwell."

Among the special guests who attended the day were previous local leaders as well as members who have come and gone throughout the years.

"Also attending was past Mayor Margaret Roles and past Councillor John Piper, both of whom were instrumental in getting work done at the Museum," Sharon said.

"We had many past and present members in attendance as well as local visitors."

One of the highlights of the event was the lifetime membership that was presented to a very dedicated local who has worked hard in ensuring the Museum is as well presented as it can be.

"We had a couple of surprises planned and one was to give local Darrell Armour an Honorary Membership of the Museum as he has done an incredible amount of work for us in the way of cupboards, display cabinets, and photo frames," Sharon said.

Another special mention was given to a local who has dedicated a lot of time to helping locals reconnect with the past as well as conduct important work throughout the community.

"Our second surprise was to present our Research Officer Helen McGrath with Life Membership of the Museum as she has done over 500 researches for families, buildings and general history of the town, since COVID, and is still a very valuable member of the Museum," Sharon said.