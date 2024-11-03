The Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary held a very successful Melbourne Cup Gala last Tuesday, with members awaiting to see how their Barrier Draw went in the National Sweeps.

As part of the Melbourne Cup National and International Tour, Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary were assigned a Barrier as part of being selected to host the Cup.

Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary were assigned Barrier 13, Onesmoothoperator, trained by Brian Ellison and ridden by Craig Williams.

Though Onesmoothoperator wasn't successful in the Cup, the Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary congratulated the winners.

"Congratulations to Harden Pony Club, who drew Knights Choice in the sweep," the Auxiliary said.

The high tea in Boorowa ensured locals had a fantastic time throughout the day.

"Thank you to community residents who attended and supported our day," the Auxiliary said.

"Many prizes were won by guests and the sweeps and raffle were well supported.

"Our thanks to Kerry's Knickety Knacks and Boorowa Pharmacy for items donated for Best Hat and Best Dressed, and Jenny Carter for her donation of prizes for the Chocolate Wheel.

"Thank you to Graham Chown for his beautiful floral arrangements, and to the Boorowa Ex Services Club team, who provided the High Tea and greatly assisted with the smooth running of our event."

In other Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary news Greta Campbell was acknowledged as a United Hospital Auxiliaries NSW Life Member.

"After over 30 years of service to the Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary, Greta Campbell, was awarded Life Membership to UHANSW at the State Conference held in Sydney in October," the Auxiliary said.

"Congratulations Greta."