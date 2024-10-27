Boorowa Court House Arts and Crafts are celebrating 30 years since opening this November and the whole community is being invited to join them as they look back on where they came from and look forward to the future to what is still to come.

The official anniversary of the first meeting is on November 22, however, the committee have decided to move the celebration to Tuesday November 12 so the whole community can take part.

On Thursday August 4, 1994, the Boorowa News published a story on the Boorowa Mayor, Cr Robert Gledhill, that read 'If you sew it, knit it, weld it, turn it, cut it, glue it or dry it, you need to come to a public meeting to discuss the opening of an Arts and Crafts Centre in Boorowa Court House."

In the story he also said that the amount of arts and crafts goods manufactured in the Boorowa Shire was enormous and with a sales outlet such as the Court House it could become an important part of the promotion of the Boorowa area.

30 years later Mr Gledhill's words have been shown to be very much true with the Arts and Crafts Shop growing from strength to strength and not only providing support to the local community but raising funds for organisations.

30 years ago a steering committee of seven locals was elected with Laurie Woodford, Christina Gay, Gwen Crowe, Dawn Barton, Cathy Walsh, Joan Clark and Jo Snelling making up the numbers.

The committee put in a lot of hard work and compiled a constitution all while cleaning up the empty Court House that had been closed for a number of years.

Boorowa Council showed its support of the project when it made a loan to the committee of $2000 which went towards purchasing items to stock the kitchen with utensils, as well as the purchase of a second hand kitchen and hand basin.

The success of the Shop was such that the loan was paid back within six months of the Shop being opened.

Since then a new kitchen has been installed and the Court House has a very work friendly environment for all of the volunteers and committee members to make the most of.

The original primary objective of the committee was to promote, market and provide an avenue for the sale of goods to provide an avenue for the sale of goods produced in the Boorowa Shire, assist members in improving the quality of the goods through the development of skills, promote tourism in the district and to offer light refreshments through the coffee shop/tea rooms, all of which the Shop has fulfilled.

The late General Manager of Boorowa Shire Council Horace Dunk was supportive of the Shop and said he was keen to see the venture succeed and if the centre was successful Council would consider employing a Tourist Officer.

In 1999 Barbara Manion was appointed to the position, followed by Melanie Ford in 2014 with both ladies assisted by Janene Hurley.

Throughout the years the Shop has become a venue for tourists, coaches and visitors from Canberra, Sydney and all across the country to stop by to enjoy the scenery, use the facilities and grab a bite to eat.

Even today the Boorowa Arts and Crafts Shop is a haven for local knitters, crocheters, cooks, embroiderers and needleworkers as well as artists and local producers of crafty items.

The Shop is only too happy to pass on the knowledge of their own crafts to new members who may be interested as well as welcoming new members who already have their own expertise.

Membership to the Boorowa Art and Craft Shop is no longer restricted to just the Boorowa Shire area with men and women from across the area encouraged to sign up and get involved.

Call into the Boorowa Arts and Craft Shop and speak to the many volunteers and committee members if you would like to get involved.