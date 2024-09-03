PHOTO
Good morning to all
Our next meeting of the Cherry City Garden Club will be on Thursday 12th September at 2pm in the meeting room up stairs at the Young S & C Club.
After the meeting we will be going to The Shark Tank to have a look at Robert Donges Memorabilia.
Please bring your $45 to the meeting if you have not paid before for our Tulip Tops bus trip on September 24, 2024.
It will cost $20 on the day for entry to the Garden.
New Members are also welcome to come to our meetings.
Gail Smith