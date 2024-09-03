Good morning to all

Our next meeting of the Cherry City Garden Club will be on Thursday 12th September at 2pm in the meeting room up stairs at the Young S & C Club.

After the meeting we will be going to The Shark Tank to have a look at Robert Donges Memorabilia.

Please bring your $45 to the meeting if you have not paid before for our Tulip Tops bus trip on September 24, 2024.

It will cost $20 on the day for entry to the Garden.

New Members are also welcome to come to our meetings.

Gail Smith