Since their inception in 2008, the Cherryatrics Over-35s Football Team has been a source of camaraderie, competition, and community spirit.

Founded by Geoff Hill and Steve Woolford, the team began as a group of football enthusiasts keen to stay active and connected.

Their journey started on the Gold Coast in 2009, where they played their first football carnival. Later that same year, the idea for the Young Carnival took shape, and it has since become a cornerstone of their annual calendar.

The Cherryatrics have grown significantly over the years, with more than 75 players, aged 35 to 85, donning the team jersey.

Geoff Hill and his brother-in-law Lee proudly hold the distinction of being the oldest players on the team, embodying the spirit of inclusivity and perseverance.

Beyond football, the Cherryatrics are deeply committed to giving back to the community.

Over the past 15 years, their efforts through the Young Carnival have raised over $130,000 for local charities.

Beneficiaries have included the Men’s Shed, Riding for the Disabled, Hilltops Suicide Prevention, Margaret House, Country Hope, MND support groups, and the IGA Bush Fire Appeal.

This year, proceeds were dedicated to the Young Hospital and its Oncology Unit.

The 2024 Young Carnival was a resounding success, with 14 teams from across the region, including Western Sydney, Canberra, Wollongong, Southern Highlands, Batlow, Grenfell, Forbes, and Wagga, coming together to participate. The feedback from teams has been overwhelmingly positive, with all indicating plans to return for the 2025 event.

Such achievements would not have been possible without the unwavering support of sponsors. Key contributors include S&C Club, CultiV8, Aussie Hotel, Sportspower, Sutherlands Welding, PJ Fast Food, AEH South West Tractors, Terry Bros Carpet, Broadscope Building, Dongers SUPER IGA, Steve Rudd Building, and SWSB.

The Cherryatrics exemplify how sport can be a vehicle for positive change, fostering friendships, promoting health, and making a meaningful difference in the community. As they look forward to future carnivals, their commitment to both football and philanthropy remains steadfast.

For anyone inspired to join or support the Cherryatrics, the team welcomes players and sponsors alike to be part of their ongoing legacy.