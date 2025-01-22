Vinnies hosted a Christmas lunch at Young at Hennessy Catholic College Hall filling seats for around 80 plus people and run very smoothly with the assistance of around 25 community members who volunteered. The spread of food was amazing with ham, chicken, roast lamb and gravy, prawns, potato salad, garden salad, coleslaw, fresh bread rolls and an array of condiments, followed by a dessert buffet of locally made cherry pies, pavlovas, cupcakes, slices, Christmas puddings, Christmas cake, trifle, cheesecake, custard and cream…. It was such an amazing day and lovely to celebrate with so many people from our community. We had nibbles platters and games on the tables to play. One lady stating it was the best Christmas she has had in 10 years!! A massive thank you to Krystal for putting her hand up as chief organiser leading up to the event, Hennessy Catholic College for the venue and amazing kitchen facilities, to all the businesses/locals that donated food, to the amazing locals that stepped up and volunteered on the day and to Santa for stopping by for a visit on such a busy day! Platters of leftovers were supplied to the staff working at the hospital and the police station.

Every person attending was able to take home a present they picked off the present table, a Christmas cup filled with roses chocolates and candy canes, a Christmas pudding from Santa and a generous doggy bag of left overs. Families attending with children also got to take home an amazing gingerbread house! Krystal and I enjoyed the day thoroughly and cant wait until next year!

SHARON MCCOY