Elle and her 11-year-old daughter Dempsee Coate have taken on the Premmie Marathon Challenge this November, aiming to walk 100 kilometers each to raise funds for life-saving neonatal equipment.

Their heartfelt mission holds a special significance, as Dempsee herself was born at just 32 weeks, weighing a mere 1.6 kilograms.

Recalling those challenging times, Elle shared: “We spent six weeks in the NICU and special care as first-time parents.

It was tough and very scary, but we are forever grateful for the care that helped Dempsee thrive.”

Their determination has been inspiring, with 75 kilometers already completed and 25 left to go in the final stretch of November.

They have already raised $1,000, doubling their original goal of $500, with incredible support from family, friends, and the community.

The Premmie Marathon Challenge encourages participants to walk, run, or swim a chosen distance throughout November.

The funds raised support the purchase of neonatal equipment to improve outcomes for premature and critically ill babies.

“Every dollar counts,” Elle said. “Knowing each kilometer we complete helps save lives keeps us motivated.”

To support Elle and Dempsee’s journey, visit their fundraising page and make a tax-deductible donation.

Together, the community can celebrate their achievements and contribute to a cause that has deeply touched their lives.

About the Challenge:

Participants in the Premmie Marathon Challenge register for free and commit to covering their chosen distance throughout November.

Progress is tracked via the challenge’s app or personal webpage, and participants are encouraged to share their journey to inspire donations.

For Elle and Dempsee, the challenge is more than a fitness goal—it’s a way to give back to the neonatal services that made such a difference in their lives.