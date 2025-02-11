A massive community rescue effort has been underway in Harden following the catastrophic hailstorm that struck early Monday morning.

The storm, which caused significant damage throughout the region, also left an estimated 1,000 birds injured or displaced.

In response, WIRES, Wildcare, and Ellis Veterinary/Boorowa Vet Clinic, along with dedicated volunteers, quickly mobilized to set up an emergency triage centre at the Harden Showground’s Poultry Pavilion.

Birds were brought in for assessment, with injuries ranging from head trauma and broken wings to shock and eye damage.

Tragically, countless birds were found deceased or required humane euthanasia.

Dr Stephanie Ellis who lives in Harden was the only veterinarian on-site and worked tirelessly alongside a vet student and several volunteer vet nurses to triage and treat the injured animals.

The rescue teams provided emergency care, including fluid therapy for shock, antibiotics, and pain relief, while assessing the birds for fractures and other critical injuries. Many of the birds, particularly little corellas and galahs, had been thrown from trees or struck by large hailstones.

By the end of the first day, the team had treated over 500 animals, with more than 80 birds deemed fit for release.

The birds that passed assessment were transferred to experienced wildlife carers, while the rest remained under care at the Harden Showground Poultry Pavilion awaiting further assessment.

Carers from the local area, as well as from Lithgow and Sydney, stepped up to assist in the rehabilitation and transport of the affected wildlife.

A pet ambulance from Sydney also arrived to help with transport logistics.

The Harden Showground generously provided space for the emergency triage operation, while volunteers set up a pavilion with tea and coffee for those involved in the rescue.

Throughout the night, injured birds continued to arrive, and by 7 a.m. the next morning, WIRES resumed accepting animals for treatment.

Beyond the wildlife rescue, the broader Harden community demonstrated incredible resilience and generosity.

Local school teachers spent the entire day cleaning up damaged homes, while excavators and trucks were deployed to clear debris from the storm’s destruction.

Dr Ellis, who happened to be driving into town that morning, saw the devastation firsthand and immediately took action.

"I decided to stay and help," she said, praising the community’s response.

"I’m so proud of how everyone banded together."

While the emergency triage effort for the birds and wildlife is winding down, the rehabilitation process is expected to continue for at least a week.

Dr Ellis said many birds still require care before they can be rehomed or released.

Dr Ellis has also called on locals and those interested in volunteering as wildlife carers to contact Jane Wilson from Weddin Lachlan WIRES on1300 094 737 for more information.

A special acknowledgment goes to Boorowa Vet Clinic for their generous donation of veterinary supplies and staff time, which played a crucial role in ensuring the animals received the best possible care.

For anyone who finds an injured bird or native animal, assistance is available through the 24/7 WIRES 1300 094 737 and Wildcare Helpline at (02) 6299 1966.