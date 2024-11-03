On Monday November 11 at 11am locals will join with others across the country to pay their respects for Remembrance Day.

It was at 11am on November 11, 1918 that the guns on the Western Front fell silent following over four years of war.

German forces had been driven back by the Allies.

It was in November 1918 that the Germans called for a suspension of fighting to secure a peace settlement.

On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month those who have given the ultimate sacrifice are remembered.

On the first anniversary of the armistice in 1919 two minutes silence was instituted as part of the main commemorative ceremony at the then new Cenotaph in London.

Australian journalist Edward Honey, proposed the silence, with a South African statesman making a similar proposal to the British Cabinet, which endorsed the suggestion.

"On the second anniversary of the armistice in 1920 the commemoration was given added significance when it became a funeral, with the return of the remains of an unknown soldier from the battlefields of the Western Front," a spokesperson from the Australian War Memorial said.

"Unknown soldiers were interred with full military honours in Westminster Abbey in London and at the Arc de Triumph in Paris."

Following World War II, Australia joined with the British government changed the name of Armistace Day to Remembrance Day.

"In Australia on the 75th anniversary of the armistice in 1993 Remembrance Day ceremonies again became the focus of national attention," the spokesperson said.

"The remains of an unknown Australian soldier, exhumed from a First World War military cemetery in France, were ceremonially entombed in the Memorial's Hall of Memory.

"Remembrance Day ceremonies were conducted simultaneously in towns and cities all over the country, culminating at the moment of burial at 11 am and coinciding with the traditional two minutes' silence.

"This ceremony, which touched a chord across the Australian nation, re-established Remembrance Day as a significant day of commemoration."

It was four years later in 1997 that then Governor General Sir William Deane issued a proclamation that formally declared November 11 to be Remembrance Day and urged all Australians to observe a minute silence at 11am on November 11 to remember those who died or suffered for Australia in all wars and armed conflicts.

Across the Hilltops local RSL sub-branches will hold ceremonies that can be attended by all.