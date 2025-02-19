Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has welcomed joint Federal-State Government disaster support for storm damage suffered in the Hilltops Local Government Area on 10 February.

Mr McCormack met with Federal Minister for Emergency Management of Australia, Senator Jenny McAllister, in Canberra last week to discuss the damage bill in the Hilltops Local Area.

“I am pleased the Minister has responded to the need in the Hilltops region with New South Wales Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib,” Mr McCormack said.

Today’s announcement follows similar relief granted recently to the Snowy Valleys and Wagga Wagga City Council Local Government Areas following devastating storms in January.

“This support will very much be welcomed in the Hilltops area where properties were smashed by hail to the point where some homes have become unliveable,” Mr McCormack said.

Mr McCormack said he had spoken with the Mayor of Hilltops, Councillor Brian Ingram, about the disaster support as the clean-up continues.

Assistance measures that may be provided to communities through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) include:

• Support for eligible residents to help meet immediate needs such as emergency accommodation.

• Grants for low income, uninsured residents to replace lost essential household items to maintain a basic standard of living.

• Grants for low income, uninsured residents to undertake essential structural repairs to restore their homes to a safe and habitable condition.

• Support for affected local councils and other agencies to help with the costs of cleaning up, keeping the community safe and restoring damaged essential public assets.

• Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers, and non-profit organisations and grants to sporting and recreation clubs to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property.

• Freight subsidies for primary producers to help transport livestock and fodder.

Mr McCormack repeated that he would continue to work with local councils to see what further assistance may be required as assessments and clean-ups continue.