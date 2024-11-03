Hilltops Council wishes to advise that a fireworks display is scheduled to take place to celebrate the 2024 National Cherry Festival, at Anderson Park, on Friday 29 November 2024.

The fireworks will mark the official opening of the National Cherry Festival weekend which runs from Friday 29 November to Sunday 1 December 2024.

The fireworks display will commence at 9:00pm sharp on 29 November 2024 and will conclude after eight minutes.

Residents in the direct neighbourhood of Anderson Park have been notified of the upcoming display via letterbox drop. Council encourages all nearby residents to ensure the safety of their pets and other animals. Some ideas to keep pets safe include:

- Keep your pets indoors or ensure that their yard is secure

- Give your pets a safe place to hide

- Turn up the TV or Radio

- Ensure their ID tag and Microchip are up to date

To view the National Cherry Festival 2024 Program and to keep up to date with all things National Cherry Festival, visit:

https://nationalcherryfestival.com.au

www.facebook.com/CherryFestivalYoung

www.visithilltopsregion.com.au/