Frederick John Wales was a part-proprietor of the Young Witness, as well as one of its journalists.

Wales was born to Edward and Mary Ann Wales in 1872 while they lived at Rye Park.

He married Elizabeth Pearse in Young in 1920 and they had three daughters, Pat, Nell and Gwen.

Wales was also a member of the local branch of the Manchester Unity Independent Order of Oddfellows (MUIOOF).

The Young Historical Museum displays his Lodge collar.

Shortly before Wales’ death on 18th August 1960, two journalists from the Young Witness interviewed him and noted that he had ‘a fine memory, and it extended back over the years to before the time in 1887 when he first came to Young as a 14-years old apprentice indentured to Benjamin John Bennett of the “Burrangong Argus”'.

West recalled, 'We started work at 8am but we never knew when we would finish. Sometimes it was 6 o’clock the next morning'.

The Burrangong Argus became the Young Witness in 1914 and was acquired by a syndicate of local men, including John Maroney, William Browne, C. H. Ellerman and James Tunney.

This venture was unsuccessful, so Wales entered into a partnership with Frank Hopwood, and later Alfred Collins, and they purchased the paper.

After Hopwood’s death, the partnership of Collins and Wales continued until early in 1947, when the paper was sold.

The MUIOOF had its origins in Manchester, England, and was established in Australia, first at Melbourne in 1840.

By the late 19th century, the Manchester Unity had a network of lodges in cities and towns across Australia.

It provided welfare support, medical care and a sense of community to its members.

In 1993, it merged with the Australian Natives' Association to form Australian Unity, which continues as an insurance company today.

Wales played cricket, representing the MUIOOF in matches against other local lodges, the Hibernians, Independents and Grand United (Freemasons).

For instance, in the Manchester Unity match against the Independents in April 1913, ‘Wales maintained his bowling average by getting 4 wickets for 19 runs'.

The Grand United Lodge won the 1913 season.

Wales' other interests included snooker, and he won the final heat of the 1907 Snooker Tournament in the Royal Hotel Billiard Saloon.

He was also a member of the Young Rifle Club.

Vin Giuliano, upon Wales' death, described him as ‘one of the town’s keenest amateur historians and raconteurs'.

‘His knowledge of the town and district was encyclopaedic…He was genial of character, yet firm as a rock when the interests of the newspaper crossed with the wishes of an individual – no matter how close the bond of friendship.’

Karen Schamberger - Young Historical Society