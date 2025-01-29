Locals are being urged to get in early to secure their tickets to the highly anticipated Burrowa House Gala and Masquerade Cocktail Party coming up on February 15.

The committee has a fun filled evening planned for those in attendance with plenty of amazing items being auctioned with all money raised going back to Burrowa House and to supporting the residents of the facility.

"As we reflect on the heart of our community, one institution stands out for its unwavering dedication and care - Burrowa House aged care facility," the committee said.

"For 30 remarkable years, this facility has provided a professional, warm and lovely care, making this facility more like a home for all our aged, loved ones, ensuring they receive the dignity, respect and support they deserve.

"However, as with many regional aged care facilities, Burrowa House faces unique challenges in maintaining its viability.

"This is where our community's support becomes crucial."

The upcoming event is a way that locals are able to support the facility that looks after and cares for the residents who are so well loved and have given so much to make the community what it is today.

"The Burrowa House fundraising committee is organising a spectacular Masquerade Gala Cocktail event on February 15, 2025, just in time for Valentine's Day," the committee said.

"This promises to be an unforgettable evening, featuring an exciting auction with exclusive items, a live band to keep you dancing, delectable canapes and an exquisite selection of wine and champagne.

"By attending this gala event, you'll not only be treating yourself to a fantastic night out, but you'll also be contributing to the vital work of Burrowa House, who has helped make the residents from Boorowa and surrounding towns over the many years, feel as though they are at home.

"Your support will help ensure that our aged, loved ones continue to receive the highest level of care and compassion."

Just some of the amazing items that will be going up for auction on the night include an Enforcer Private Box - fully catered for eight people - for a Brumbies game donated by Matt Corkhill, a wine tasting and vineyard tour for six people at the newly opened cellar door of Barwang Winery, a two night stay at Mollymook Beach House in a four bedroom, five bed, two bathroom house next to Mollymook golf course, an original Therese Crowe painting from the Murringo Barracks Art Gallery, a pamper package from The Stables Day Spa in Young worth $330, Dave Corcoran and Delta Livestock is donating $400 for auction in any form such as agent fees, selling charges etc, a Hilltops Mystery Wine Tour with a bus and driver for 20 people including wineries and lunch donated by Mike Ward and the Boorowa Hotel, a family pass to Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo, a $450 gift voucher for a family portrait from Camilla Duff Photography, a $500 hair and beauty pamper package from Blank Canvas by Lou in Young as well as plenty more with over 25 items up for grabs.

"So, mark your calendars for February 15, 2025, buy your tickets and get ready to show your love and appreciation for Burrowa House," the committee said.

"Let's come together as a community to support this incredible facility and the remarkable people who call it home."

Residents and staff at Burrowa House are also making masquerade masks to sell at the door of the event on the night that look amazing.

Tickets will be on sale until February 8, 2025.

"For more information on the gala event and to purchase tickets, please contact the Burrowa House fundraising committee coordinator Sharee Darmody on 0427200981," the committee said.

"Let's make this Valentine Day one to remember!"