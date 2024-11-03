Harden Murrumburrah Regional Development Corporation are excited to announce the HARDEN MURRUMBURRAH CHRISTMAS SPENDING SPREE started on Monday 18th November.

This is the perfect time to tick off your Christmas shopping list or simply splurge on that item you’ve been eyeing all year.

Every purchase made at participating stores goes into the draw to win a share of $2,600 in prizes.

By participating in the Christmas Spending Spree, you’ll also be supporting local businesses and spreading joy during this magical time of year.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift or just want to treat yourself you will find something at one of our participating Harden Murrumburrah businesses.

This year’s Spending Spree is bought to you by Roccy FM, 2LF and HRDC.

You will hear all the participating business on the radio over the coming weeks.

It’s all about Locals Supporting Locals. Your purchase will make a difference!

The winners will be drawn at the Community Christmas Carols at Trinity Primary School on Sunday 15th December.

2024 CHRISTMAS LIGHTS AND DISPLAY COMPETITION

Christmas lights & decorations are a fabulous way to celebrate Christmas!

Register your home or business so everyone knows where to go for a look and for the chance to win great prizes.

Let’s celebrate together.

Business and home categories, great prizes to be won.

Winners announced at the Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets on December 15, 2024.

Register by contacting HRDC at admin@hrdc.org.au.