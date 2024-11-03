Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, has acknowledged the ultimate sacrifice made by members of Australia’s Defence Force throughout times of peace and conflict.

Remembrance Day services were held across the Hilltops region, holding a minute’s silence on the 11th hour of the 11th day, on the 11th month to remember and honour the sacrifices of all who have lost their lives in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations, so that we can enjoy life today.

“Many of us share a personal connection with those who have served; whether they are relatives or dear friends, the current and former defence personnel within our community hold a special place in our hearts,” Ms Cooke said.

“On this Remembrance Day, let us stand together in unity and gratitude, for the sacrifices of those who have served – and those who continue to serve – and let us strive for a peaceful and harmonious world in their memory.”

In Boorowa, Ms Cooke was joined by New South Wales Police Commissioner, Karen Webb, and members of the Boorowa RSL Sub-Branch to unveil the names of 887 service personnel who bravely served their country throughout the Second World War. Of those 887 members who served during wartime, 185 men enlisted into the Voluntary Defence Corps, affectionately known as the Dad's Army.

“In a town of less than 2,000 people, to imagine 887 members of our community putting their hands up to join our defence force during wartime is unfathomable," Ms Cooke said.

"I am truly honoured to see the names of these brave men and women preserved for years to come in this honour roll, and recognised for their service.

“The hard work of the late Dianne Elliot and husband Peter, military historian Lynette Silver AM, MBE, Boorowa RSL Sub-Branch President Alan Banks, and fellow RSL members has helped secure this important recognition unveiled here today.

"I thank Mr Elliot, Mr Banks, and fellow service members for joining myself and Ms Webb on this important day, honouring this legacy of service and commitment.”