Applications are now open for the 2025 South East Local Leaders Program, a transformative initiative that helps participants grow as leaders while making a meaningful impact in their communities. Now in its 11th year, the program equips participants with essential leadership skills, fosters resilience, and provides tools to navigate complex challenges.

Designed for individuals involved in projects related to sustainable agriculture, climate-smart practices, biodiversity, and environmental outcomes, the program focuses on building leadership capacity within communities, industries, and government. Participants will gain invaluable skills and connections, forming a network that extends far beyond the program itself.

The program includes nine days of immersive learning across three residential workshops. These workshops will take place in stunning natural settings, including the Kioloa ANU Coastal Campus and the Shoalhaven River. Healthy, locally sourced meals and a supportive learning environment will enhance the experience, creating space for personal growth and collaboration.

The workshop schedule includes:

• February 24–27 (Deep Dive)

• April 7–10 (Co-Create)

• May 19–22 (Consolidate/Transition)

Attendance at all workshops is required to complete the program, which begins the evening before the first day of each session.

Participants will need to contribute to the program costs, with subsidized rates made possible through Australian Government funding. Contributions range from $600 for self-sponsored participants to $1,650 for those sponsored by large organizations. Scholarships are available for those experiencing financial hardship.

Expressions of Interest close on Friday, 31 January 2025. For more details, including registration fees and program requirements, visit the South East Landcare website. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your leadership journey, connect with like-minded individuals, and create lasting change in your community. Apply today!