As we welcome January and reflect on the festive season, it’s easy to picture joyous gatherings, shared meals, and laughter with family and friends.

But for many in our community, the season wasn’t one of celebration—it was a time of loneliness, stress, or overwhelming anxiety.

While some spent Christmas surrounded by loved ones, others faced it alone, feeling the weight of isolation. And for those in our region who rely on farming, the season brought its own unique challenges.

In the lead-up to Christmas, we were grateful for the much-needed rain that filled our tanks and turned our beautiful countryside even greener.

But the rain that started as a blessing soon became a curse for many. Our cherry growers, known far and wide for their incredible produce, watched in despair as heavy rains damaged their crops.

What looked like a bumper harvest turned into significant losses, dampening spirits and financial hopes.

Even our cherished Cherry Festival, the highlight of the year that brings visitors from all over the country, was impacted.

With the parade cancelled and events scaled back, it felt like a shadow of what it could have been—a stark reminder of how much we’ve all endured.

For those who were already struggling, these additional pressures have only made things harder.

That’s why it’s so important, especially now, to recognise the signs of stress, anxiety and depression in ourselves and others.

Learning to Recognise the Signs:

Stress, anxiety, and depression don’t always look the way you expect.

Someone might seem withdrawn, fatigued, or irritable.

They might avoid social situations, lose interest in things they once enjoyed, or express feelings of hopelessness.

Pay attention to changes in behaviour, mood, or energy levels—it’s often these subtle shifts that indicate someone needs support.

Coping with Stress and Anxiety:

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, start by giving yourself permission to slow down.

Take a break from the busyness of life and focus on small, manageable steps:

• Breathe: Practice deep breathing exercises to calm your nervous system.

• Move: Gentle movement, like walking or yoga, can help release tension.

• Talk: Share how you’re feeling with someone you trust—it lightens the load.

• Rest: Sleep is crucial for emotional and physical recovery.

Supporting Others:

Sometimes, the most meaningful thing we can do is check in with those around us.

A simple “How are you really doing?” can open the door to a conversation that someone desperately needs.

Be patient, listen without judgment, and remind them they’re not alone.

If you notice someone struggling, encourage them to reach out for help.

And if you’re unsure how to support them, simply being there—a comforting presence—can make all the difference.

My Services:

As someone who has walked the path of stress, anxiety, and emotional overwhelm, I understand how heavy life can feel.

That’s why I’ve dedicated myself to offering services that help others heal, release emotional baggage, and reconnect with themselves.

Whether it’s through CTC (Combined Therapy Cocktail), Reiki, or the deeply nurturing Heartworks Lomi Lomi Massage, my focus is on creating space for you to feel

lighter, clearer, and ready to move forward.

You don’t have to carry this alone. If you or someone you know is feeling stuck, stressed, or overwhelmed, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Together, we can create a path to healing and renewal.

A Reminder for Our Community:

As we begin this new year, let’s commit to looking out for one another.

A kind word, a listening ear, or even just a smile can brighten someone’s day more than you realise.

To those who are struggling—you’re not alone, and there is help available. And to those who are in a position to support, your care and kindness might just be the lifeline someone needs.

Let’s make 2025 a year of compassion, connection, and healing—for ourselves and for each other.

- Libby Callaghan

www.libbycallaghan.com