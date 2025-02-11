PHOTO
Coast and Country Community Services (Community Transport) and Meals on Wheels are merging to create a better organisation for our community.
We have been working together, as one organisation, since July, so you shouldn't notice any changes on February 1, 2025.
Our teams are working hard to minimise the impact of this transition and make sure that we continue to provide the high-quality service to the Hilltops that both Young Meals on Wheels and Community Transport are known for.
OUR SERVICES:
Transport
Group Outings
Vehicle Hire
NDIS Support
Meal Delivery
Social Support
Overnight Tours
Cabcharge.
For more information contact us by email at enquiries@ymow@cccsl.org.au or by calling 02 6382 5008.