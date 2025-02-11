Coast and Country Community Services (Community Transport) and Meals on Wheels are merging to create a better organisation for our community.

We have been working together, as one organisation, since July, so you shouldn't notice any changes on February 1, 2025.

Our teams are working hard to minimise the impact of this transition and make sure that we continue to provide the high-quality service to the Hilltops that both Young Meals on Wheels and Community Transport are known for.

OUR SERVICES:

Transport

Group Outings

Vehicle Hire

NDIS Support

Meal Delivery

Social Support

Overnight Tours

Cabcharge.

For more information contact us by email at enquiries@ymow@cccsl.org.au or by calling 02 6382 5008.