Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, has joined residents from across the Hilltops shire to take a stand against domestic and family violence, on Paint the Hilltops Purple Day.

Organised by Hilltops Against Family and Domestic Violence, the event raises awareness and encourages community members to help change the record on domestic and family violence, by donning purple clothes, and adding purple items to shopfronts, homes, and more.

“Domestic violence is a devastating issue that affects individuals and families across our Cootamundra electorate, and I am acutely aware of the unique challenges faced by our rural and regional communities,” Ms Cooke said.

“Paint the Hilltops Purple day, a community-led initiative, is an important step in our fight for greater access to family supports, crisis accommodation and long-term care to help prevent violence and keep people safe.”

Young Crisis Accommodation Centre (YCAC) and Margaret House Refuge are two organisations firmly on the front lines of what is a crisis of violence in our communities.

Ms Cooke thanked both organisations for their dedication to supporting all those impacted by domestic and family violence, and for tirelessly working to offer more services to more members of the community.

“Tragically, the Hilltops region has one of the highest levels of domestic-violence related assaults across South-Eastern New South Wales," Ms Cooke said.

"The work of YCAC and Margaret House Refuge and their team of volunteers are truly saving lives.

“Education, early intervention, and access to timely services are key components needed to address the root causes of violence. It is also important that we continue to break the silence surrounding domestic violence by encouraging open conversations and offering safe spaces for survivors to seek help.”

Ms Cooke added that further funding was needed to meet the growing need of emergency assistance and crisis accommodation providers like YCAC and Margaret House, with plenty work still needing to be done to provide urgent housing solutions for members of the Cootamundra community.

“I look forward to working with my Parliamentary colleagues on both a state and federal level, to continue advocating for further funding to these crucial services in our community,” Ms Cooke said.

“Our region’s remoteness can often create extra barriers to accessing vital services, but we are determined to ensure that no one is left behind, and I will continue fighting for our Cootamundra community to have access to the services that keep women, children, young people and men safe and empowered to make the best possible decisions for their lives.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence, the Domestic Violence Line (NSW) can be reached on 1800 65 64 63. The national counselling service for sexual assault, domestic, and family violence can be reached on 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732.)

The number for Lifeline is 13 11 14, with a dedicated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander crisis support line, 13YARN, available on 13 92 76.