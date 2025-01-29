Paw Oswald claimed victory in the Group 1 National Derby (520m) at Wentworth Park on Saturday, 18th January 2025, for the Wheelers, in a remarkable display of talent and emotion.

The powerful sprinter, owned by Brendan Wheeler of Murringo, entered the $75,000-to-the-winner final with the momentum of three consecutive wins, including a commendable 29.82 second Derby heat victory over Zig Zig Man the previous week.

In the final, Paw Oswald, a son of Feral Franky, displayed exceptional form, seizing the lead early and maintaining a three-length advantage to win in a time of 29.50 seconds.

This victory held significant sentimental value, as it mirrored the success of the legendary Fernando Bale, who had also won the same race 10 years earlier.

Furthermore, the win took place the day after the birthday of Paul Wheeler, adding a layer of poignancy to the achievement.

Jan Wheeler, the wife of the late Paul Wheeler, was present at Wentworth Park to accept the award on behalf of the family.

Notably, Paw Oswald became the first dog bred by the Wheelers with the “PAW” Prefix to win a Group 1 race since Paul Wheeler's passing in 2022.

His victory, carrying the "PAW" prefix in honour of Paul Alexander Wheeler, added a fitting tribute to a legacy that continues to inspire the sport.