Young Camera Club would like to congratulate Ashley Cooper on winning the People’s Choice Award at the recent Cherry Festival Photographic Exhibition.

Ashley’s photo was titled “Water Feature.”

The lucky door prize at the official opening, was won by Tracy Lamb.

Tracy Lamb won the first prize and Gemma Flannery won the second prize for the raffle.

Thank you to all who attended the exhibition at the Young Services Club, and many thanks go to our sponsors and entrants.

The winners of Camera Club’s monthly photo competition were:

Subject (Clouds):

1st - Moya van Rijswijk

2nd and Highly Commended - Liam Howard

Commended x2 - Emily Douglas

Open:

1st - Emily Douglas

2nd - Moya van Rijswijk

Highly Commended - Kristina Douglas

Commended - Kristina Douglas, Liam Howard and Lyn Keating.

Our next meeting will be on Wed 12th February.

For more information on Young Camera Club please visit our Facebook page or ph Trevor on 0414 649 500.