The ambassador for Australia Day in Harden-Murrumburrah has been announced with a passionate advocate for healthy soils and thriving communities to spend the day in the area.

Former CEO for Keep Australia Beautiful NSW, Peter McLean, has been named as the 2025 Australia Day ambassador for Harden-Murrumburrah and will present locals with awards and entertain the crowd at the celebration on the day.

Mr McLean's passion for soil health and thriving communities was developed through being raised on the Hawkesbury-Nepean River and flourished in his career as the CEO of Keep Australia Beautiful NSW, driving litter reduction and community programs.

Now based in Western Sydney, Mr McLean serves as president of the Macarthur Cycling Club, CEO of Bicycle NSW, as an Australia Day ambassador and the former Executive Officer of the Australian Organics Recycling Association.

He has two decades of experience in not-for-profit, Association and Government sectors and has worked extensively in business development, operational improvement, policy and compliance and organisational analysis.

He serves his community as a Councillor for Camden Council and has been a member of the Independent Member of Audit and Risk Committee with Shoalhaven City Council since 2017.

He has fought for active transport while in Council and is a strong and passionate advocate for cycling and cyclists.

Mr McLean was handpicked by the Australia Day Council for NSW for his exceptional contribution to the community and to inspire national spirit.

His personal story is unique and inspiring.

"The NSW Australia Day ambassador program is one of the most impactful Australia Day initiatives," 2025 Australia Day Council of NSW Chair Yvonne Weldon said.

"Every year I am inspired by these exceptional individuals who volunteer their time to connect with communities and celebrate the spirit that defines us as Australians.

"Australia Day is a time for inclusion and recognition.

"It is also an opportunity to honour our shared history, continuing the significant contributions and custodianship of First Nations people, while embracing our diversity and strengthening bonds that unite as a community."

Destination NSW has said Mr Tomalaris is very excited to spend Australia Day in Young and the Hilltops.