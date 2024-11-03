The results for Young Camera Club’s monthly competition in October were:-

Subject: 1st and Commended - Moya van Rijswijk, 2nd and Commended - Jenny Ball, Highly Commended and Commended - Emily Douglas, Corrie Jarvis - Commended

Open: 1st and Commended - Kristina Douglas, 2nd - Emily Douglas, Highly Commended - Jess Jarvis, Miranda Howard - Commended, Liam Howard - Commended

Young Camera Club will soon hold the Official Opening of the 26th Cherry Festival Photographic Competition and Exhibition, on Sunday 24th November, at 2:30 pm, at the Young Services Club.

The entry fee for the official opening is $5, which includes refreshments.

The exhibition includes the Champion Print, Junior Champion Print, Junior Encouragement Award and other awards.

There is plenty for everyone to see with over 350 photos on display, in 13 categories.

There are many entries from Young and the surrounding areas, along with entries from Sydney and across the state.

Thank you to all who entered to make this exhibition possible and even larger than last year.

The exhibition runs from the 25th November to the 1st December from 10am to 4pm daily, except for Sunday 1st December, which is open from 10am to 2pm. The entry fee is $2.

Visitors also have a chance to choose their favourite photo, with votes going to the People’s Choice Award.

So come and enjoy some photography.

Young Camera Club meets on the second Wednesday of the month, except in January. For more ph Trevor 0414649500.

Young Camera Club can also be found on Facebook.