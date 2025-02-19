St. John’s Op Shop on Cloete Street in Young continues to help local community groups.

On Monday 3rd February a morning tea was held at St John’s parish hall where local members of community groups were presented with donations.

The hard work of the Op Shop volunteers makes the donations possible.

Donations were made to the Young Hospital Auxiliary, Riding for the Disabled, Young Motor Neurone group, Boys to the Bush, Christian Education, Young Crisis Centre Accommodation and Margaret House Refuge.

The representatives from the organisations expressed their appreciation to members of St John’s Op Shop.

The donations received will go towards helping children and adults who need support.

FINAL GARAGE SALE FOR ST JOHN'S ANGLICAN CHUCH

St. John’s Final Garage Sale to be held on Friday 28th February and Saturday 1st March.

Unfortunately, after these dates will be unable to continue with our regular sales due to our dwindling group of volunteers and the cost of tip fees.

We are very grateful to all who have supported our sales over the years, however from the end of February we ask that you donate your household items and toys to other charities.

Our Op Shop is remaining open and we will be still taking donations of clothes, shoes, handbags, and manchester only.

The book sales will also be continuing.

Lambing Flat Enterprises has said they would be very pleased to accept donations that would have previously come to us.

Please pass on this message if you know of people wishing to donate goods to benefit our community.

Once again thank you to all who have supported our garage sales in the past.

St John’s Op Shop Committee