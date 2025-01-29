Maria Gertrude Tonkin commenced teaching Pianoforte ‘Theory and Preparation for all examinations’ at her home on Thornhill Street, or would ‘visit pupils at their residence if desired' in November 1908.

The Young Historical Museum displays her business plaque.

Maria, usually known as Gertie, was born in Young on 18th November 1890 to Thomas Francis Pascoe Tonkin and his wife Mary Ann (née Lowery).

She was taught pianoforte by Emma Wood and won a silver medal for the highest pass in junior musical examinations run through Trinity College of Music, London, in 1904.

Just before starting her own teaching career in 1908, Gertie scored 105 marks in the degree in practical pianoforte playing from Mr Hinton, an examiner for the Royal Academy of Music, London.

One of Gertie's students, Dorothy Sutherland, gained an Honors pass 85 in her Grade 5 Piano in May 1924.

Amongst her other students in the 1920s were Beryl Phillips, Jean Houliston and Lillian Butt.

Several of Gertie's pupils were successful in the Australian Music Examinations Board exams in October 1936: ‘There were nine candidates for the piano, and three secured passes, three passes with credit, and three passes with honours'.

These students were Ruth Morrow, Dulcie Jones, John Chellew, Enid Guthrey, Joan Roxburgh, Peggy Rintoul, Arthur Wyndham, Edna Gault and Jean Symons.

Besides teaching piano, Gertie was dedicated to the Methodist church.

In 1922, the Revered W. Fullerton made a special presentation to Gertie, who had been the Methodist Church organist for many years.

Mr Chellew ‘ranked her 100 per cent as an organist, Sunday school teacher, church worker and accompanist'.

She was given ‘a well-filled wallet of notes and a dainty gold wristlet watch from members and friends of the church'.

Gertie also performed in support of Australian soldiers during both World Wars.

For example, she was one of the entertainers at ‘sock day’ in the Town Hall, on Wednesday 29th May 1917, when a number of women of Young and surrounds each donated a pair of socks, or 2 shillings, towards the soldiers.

This brought in a total of 124 pairs of socks and 13 8/6 pounds in cash.

In 1940, at the Town Hall, she performed at a ‘grand patriotic concert, under the auspices of the Women’s Voluntary Services’ in aid of war funds.

Gertie sometimes played the organ at weddings, such as that of Elaine Barbara Percival and William Augustus Keogh of Maimuru in May 1950.

Maria Gertrude Tonkin lived most of her life in Young and never married.

She died on 18th July 1978 and is buried in North Ryde, Greater Sydney.

Karen Schamberger - Young Historical Society