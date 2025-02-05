On behalf of my family, I wish to thank everyone for their support, kindness and generosity to us in the passing of my husband, our father and grandfather, Neville John Woods.

To all who sent flowers, sympathy cards, food and visited the family home and gave donations on the day, thank you.

Special mention to Robert and Julie Donges and the Australian Hotel in acknowledging Neville as a neighbour, friend and mate.

Personal thanks to Doctor Week and Boorowa Street Medical, Daniel and Stacey Patterson for their compassion and care of Neville.

We cannot thank enough the doctors and nurses at Young District Hospital, together with Ambulance and helicopter medical staff in getting Neville to ICU in Canberra on Christmas Day, words fail to express our appreciation.

To all who travelled a great distance to attend his funeral at Monteagle, overwhelming is an understatement, I know that he would have been humbled at the massive crowd who came to farewell him and to Judith Shea for giving a heartfelt service.

Last, but definitely not least, and most importantly, Neville would have been so proud, as I am, of his family in the way they honoured and loved him with their readings and taking time to decorate the cemetery fence with his beloved footy guernseys and Burrangong banner.

Thank you.

LIBBY WOODS