Hilltops Council has announced that the area of Coddington Park in Murrumburrah has now been assessed and a remediation option chosen with work to commence as soon as practicably possible.

"As previously advised by Council, a 1,100m2 area at Coddington Park, Murrumburrah, has been identified for remediation of asbestos contamination," Council said.

"This includes temporary fencing and signage around the identified area."

According to Council, last Friday the assessor confirmed its preferred option for remediating the area.

"Council’s licensed asbestos assessor confirmed the preferred remedial option on Friday 24 January 2025 which will be undertaken as soon as practicable," Council said.

"Fencing and signage will remain in place until the remediation is complete."

Hilltops Council General Manager Anthony O'Reilly reiteraited that the site is at low risk to the community and that the safety of residents and visitors is a high priority for Council.

"While the asbestos on this site is assessed as low risk, the safety of our community remains our utmost priority during the asbestos remediation process," Mr O’Reilly said.

Asbestos is a mineral that forms tiny and long-lasting fibers when it is exposed to the air.

The material is toxic, carcinogenic, long and thin fibrous crystals with each crystal made up of microscopic fibrils that can be released into the atmosphere.

Ingestion of asbestos can cause a number of serious diseases including cancers, lung disease and pleural thickening.

Asbestos containing materials are matter that contains asbestos fibres, such as asbestos cement, asbestos tiles, engine gaskets, low-density asbestos fibreboard.

Asbestos containing materials pose little health risk when in good condition.

Council is taking the aforementioned precautions to ensure the safety of the public and to decrease the chances of exposure.