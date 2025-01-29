The Harden Mas Oyama’s Kyokushin Dojo is kicking off 2025 with a focus on empowerment, offering a women’s self-defense class starting Tuesday, February 11. Designed to build confidence and teach practical skills, this class is perfect for women of all ages and abilities.

Whether you’re looking to learn self-defense techniques, improve your fitness, or gain peace of mind, the dojo provides a supportive and inclusive environment for everyone. For more information, message the dojo’s Facebook page or contact Sean at 0438 491 749.

The dojo is also gearing up for the 2025 South Pacific Knockdown Championships, an event led by Shihan Wayne Hinschen. This prestigious tournament is open to competitors from all countries and serves as a nomination tournament for the 2025 Karate World Cup, set to be held on the Gold Coast in November.

The South Pacific Knockdown Championships will take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025. Competitors interested in participating in this international showcase of skill and strength are encouraged to reach out to Sean at the above number or message the dojo’s Facebook page for further details.

Whether you’re seeking personal growth through self-defense or the challenge of international competition, Harden Mas Oyama’s Kyokushin Dojo has something for everyone in 2025.