The Official Opening of the Cherry Festival Photographic Exhibition is on Sunday, 24th November at 2.30pm.

This will be upstairs, in the Flamingos room, at the Young Services Club.

The $5 entry fee includes refreshments.

Young Camera Club’s exhibition runs from Monday, 25th November to Sunday, 1st December, with a $2 entry fee.

We are open 10am to 4pm, except for Sunday, 1st December, which opens from 10am to 2pm.

There are 376 photos, with the Champion Print, Junior Champion Print, Junior Encouragement Award and other awards given.

So come along to the Flamingos room at the Young Services Club and enjoy some photography.

November’s monthly competition results were:-

Subject: 1st - Fiona Coupland, 2nd - Corrie Jarvis, Highly Commended - Emily Douglas, Commended - Jenny Ball

Open: 1st and Commended - Kristina Douglas, 2nd - Jess Jarvis, Highly Commended - Liam Howard

The next monthly meeting is on Wednesday, 11th December.

For more information phone Trevor 0414 649 500 or look up Young Camera Club on Facebook.

The Cherry Festival Exhibition’s Official Opening is Sunday, 24 Nov.