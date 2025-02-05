On the 19th January, at Young Camera Club’s Christmas Lunch, the club’s Vice President and Secretary, Gail Douglas, presented the 2024 annual awards.

Congratulations go to all the award winners.

In the Open competition section:

1st - Kristina Douglas

2nd - Emily Douglas and

Equal 3rd - Jenny Ball and Liam Howard.

In the Subject Section:

1st - Emily Douglas

2nd - Jenny Ball and

3rd - Kristina Douglas.

The President's Encouragement Award was awarded to Moya van Rijswijk.

We have an upcoming Open House as part of the Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Arts and

Cultural Trail, on Saturday 15 March and Sunday 16 March, from 10am to 4pm daily.

Come and find out about Young Camera Club with information on who we are, what we do and upcoming events.

Come and enjoy our photography display.

Our Club Room is located at 2 Campbell Street, next to the Green Ivy Cafe.

Young Camera Club’s next meeting will be on Wednesday, 12th February, at 6:30pm in the club room.

For more information phone Gail on 0417 435 404.

You can also check out Young

Camera Club on Facebook.

NARELLE HOWARD