The Young Hospital Auxiliary held their final meeting for 2024 on Thursday 5 December.

President Janice Ward summarised the year as busy and rewarding.

“Our members are celebrating last month’s very successful open gardens day but we not resting on our laurels," she said.

"In 2025 the Auxiliary will mark its 95th year of service to the community of Young and district, and we are now planning our events for next year.”

Irene Perrin identified a need for patients who were unexpectedly hospitalised.

Several of the ladies created fabric bags containing bought and donated toiletries for a night or two away from home.

The Federation Motel generously donated items.

The ladies handed over the emergency kits to the Site Manager, Lucy Dunstan.

Frank Baker was recognised for his fifteen years’ service to the Hospital Auxiliary.

President Janice Ward presented Frank with his certificate.

Frank was involved in raising awareness of the need for dialysis services in Young.

The Young Hospital Auxiliary thanked the community for the support it received throughout the year and wished everyone a peaceful festive season.

- LIBBY PLUMLEY