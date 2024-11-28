Lions Youth of The Year Public Speaking Programme

A Public Speaking Competition for students in senior school years 10-11-12

“Turning the Clock Back”

By Anneliese Rothe.

90 seconds to midnight Doomsday clock Youth of the Year contestant Presented her thoughts on Turning the Clock Back to a time prior to Climate change Artificial intelligence, how simple changes in mind set can change the world, To Hold companies accountable and stop pollution, Technology increase take over, Greater value on honesty and what makes us humans, diversity, Turn back the clock together. These are points Anneliese Gave us to think about. Her presentation to her audience was thought provoking.

Anneliese will contest the next level of YOTY at Cowra 8/3/2025.

Interested students who would like to enter next year 2025, Contact Louise at email: lionsclubofyounginc@gmail.com

Top Club of the Year Young.

Albert Farr Award Lions Win District Award Lions Club of Young Inc. Was recently awarded the “Club of the Year” in our Lions District.

This is an acknowledgement of the dedication of our members who work as a team to help our community.

Guest Speakers for our dinner meetings were Kathy Smith, who gave us a look at life as a family who is affected by illness and the struggles, they undertake daily to manage essential treatment and the difficulties they face.

Ted Webber Entertained us with poetry and some of his stories gave us a side-splitting laugh.

Ted invited us to join him in March as the poets perform for “Off the Beaten Track” next March in Young.

Lions Christmas Cakes Lions Christmas Cakes have been delivered and are now available for purchase in many stores in the business district of Young. They are made in Australia for the Lions Clubs.

Ronald McDonald House and A Cuppa in a Mug With a Hug and A Smooch.

The Coin Line that was held for Ronald McDonald House at our recent Cuppa in a Mug with a Hug and a Smooch afternoon tea made $200 and the Afternoon Tea itself was approximately $1800.

Thank you to those who supported the fundraiser which helps our own families in our community, as new methods for the treatment of Childhood Cancer Continues to improve.

New Members.

Two new members were inducted into our Lions Club on Wednesday evening.

Tara Murphy and Tim Hyde.

We welcome them and are looking forward to having their company alongside us as we continue our work for our Community.

Lions Children’s Peace Poster

Students at all the schools in our region can create their ideas of PEACE and enter in the Peace Poster Competition.

It is open to all students 11-13 years.

The local level will be recognised by the sponsoring Lions Club, but advancement attracts further judging opportunities.

Students can express their unique thoughts of what peace means to them.

Several students presented us with amazing artwork depicting the theme of the competition and we are very proud of the students who participated.

Congratulations to all the entrants and to Pippa Findlay who was the local winner and received a highly commended from the 201N4 District Competition.

Lions Junior Public Speaking

We are in great hands.

Our youth are the future, and they are ultimately defined by the things that they say and do as young people.

The Junior Public Speaking competition sets these students ahead of their peers.

Their vision and how they look at the society they live in to make a difference.

Students in Years 3-4 were given a topic and asked to give a 1-minute speech having only 10 minutes to prepare after they delivered their prepared speech.

Winner Finn Gordon and Runner up Olivia Rosser.

Years 5-6 have an immediate response to the impromptu question before they can deliver their own prepared speech.

Winner Maeve Reid.

Congratulations to each of the contestants.

Sue Gordon, Janice Ottey, Lindy Saines and Stuart Freudenstein were judging the student’s speeches but have such a difficult task, as they all present so very well with only minimal points between them.

BBQ for Roy Jewitt.

Lions held a BBQ at Bunnings with all proceeds going to the Roy Jewitt appeal.

LEHP.

Four members from the Lions Club of Young Inc attended a Jugiong School recently with seven members from Lions Club of Gundagai to undertake a Lions Eye Health Vision Screening.

This consists of four simple steps in the programme and if there are any indications of vision needing attention, students are referred to an optometrist for professional attention.

Approximately 5 percent of the children screened are referred for further testing.

- HEATHER MILLER