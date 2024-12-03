Hilltops Council has advised asbestos has been located at a park in Murrumburrah and that they are taking steps to ensure the safety of the public as well as the safe removal.

According to Council a report following an asbestos assessment of the site at Coddington Park has recommended the remediation of a 1,100 square meter are for asbestos contamination.

Council have said this will include the installation of temporary fencing and signage around the identified area until the remediation is complete.

"While the discovery of asbestos has been identified as low risk, the safety of our community remains our utmost priority," Hilltops Council General Manager Anthony O'Reilly said.

The asbestos assessment was requested following the Environmental Protection Authority investigation into contaminated mulch suppled to sites across NSW, including Coddington Park.

According to Council no asbestos was identified in mulch at the site, however, fragments of asbestos containing material were identified by Council staff on the ground surface.

Council believes the asbestos containing material is present due to historical fill material at the site, likely from the historical pool and power station at the site.

"We are committed to taking every necessary precaution and will be working closely with the NSW Environmental Protection Authority and Public Health Unit during the asbestos remediation process to ensure the well being of residents," Mr O'Reilly said.

Council staff are preparing to install fencing and signage and will meet with the assessor to confirm the best remedial option for the site.

Asbestos is a mineral that forms tiny and long-lasting fibers when it is exposed to the air.

The material is toxic, carcinogenic, long and thin fibrous crystals with each crystal made up of microscopic fibrils that can be released into the atmosphere.

Ingestion of asbestos can cause a number of serious diseases including cancers, lung disease and pleural thickening.

Asbestos containing materials are matter that contains asbestos fibres, such as asbestos cement, asbestos tiles, engine gaskets, low-density asbestos fibreboard.

Asbestos containing materials pose little health risk when in good condition.

Council is taking the aforementioned precautions to ensure the safety of the public and to decrease the chances of exposure.