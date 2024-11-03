I have generally focused on discussing 'big picture' issues in my previous councillor columns, rather than on specific council business. However, given that we are just beginning a new term of council and there are five new councillors, I thought I would change tact.

Firstly, congratulations to all those who put themselves forward for election.

It's not an easy process, and once elected, it can be time-consuming and often thankless.

For the new councillors, there is much to learn about local government - particularly how frustrating it can be to navigate the bureaucracy of government regulations.

The usual course of events is being told what can’t be done, along with a myriad of reasons why not.

The challenge is to create a clear vision in your mind of what needs to be done and improved, while still dealing with the everyday issues that arise. Over the next four years, I would like to see a number of projects either completed or well underway.

These include:

• Finalising a site for a new cemetery in Young and commencing its development

• Securing full funding for the flood retention basins in Young and beginning construction

• Planning for the replacement of the Harden sewage treatment works

• Building additional change rooms and toilets at Roberts Park

• Securing funding for a water supply to Boorowa from Harden, with construction hopefully underway

• Resolving the Bribbaree water supply issue

• Finalising the business case for the Galong-Boorowa Rail Trail and applying for funding

• Refurbishing the Galong tennis courts

This is by no means an exhaustive list, but getting these projects started or completed will be a significant task in itself.

Equally important is ensuring that Hilltops Council becomes a "can-do" council—one that actively welcomes developers and home builders and has an efficient DA process so that matters are dealt with expeditiously.

We also need to ensure that our council surrounds look well-maintained, showing ratepayers and visitors that we care.

It all starts with customer service and filters through all that we do.

I am looking forward to the challenges of the next four years so hopefully at the end of the term, I can look back and say improvement could still be made but a lot has been achieved.

Deputy Mayor Tony Flanery