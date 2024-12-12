Celebrating Community, Volunteers, and Stories...

I know it’s nearly the end of the year because the RFS volunteers are on Boorowa Street in Young, selling tickets to raise money for their annual Christmas raffle!

It’s a time for reflection, a moment to express gratitude, and an opportunity to celebrate both volunteers and the community, as well as spend quality time with family and friends.

Last week in Harden, the new Vinnies space was unveiled, and volunteers were celebrated.

Separate from the op shop, it will provide a dedicated contact point for people needing all kinds of assistance and is also connected to the support services based in Young.

During my visit, I also dropped into Flexible Care and was deeply impressed by the range of services they provide, including Meals on Wheels and Community Transport.

Like the services offered in Young and Boorowa, the countless volunteers involved truly embody the heart and spirit of the Hilltops region.

Another highlight has been the author talk given by Sue William at Hilltops libraries.

Attendees were enthralled by her stories, and her book ‘Run For Your Life’ is based on a true Australian story and is definitely worth a read.

It’s available at the library in both print and audio formats, or from the bookshop on Boorowa Street.

The beautiful library foyer in Young served as the perfect venue for this early evening event, and I’m looking forward to more such events next year.

This holiday season, let’s take a moment to honour the wonderful people whose tireless work and kindness strengthen our community, making Hilltops such a special place to call home.

And don’t forget to visit a library and pick up a book or three to read over the holidays!

- Councillor Mary Dodd