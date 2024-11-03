Hilltops Council will be bringing into effect new laws introduced by the NSW Government which requires Local Governments to issue drivers with on the spot notifications for parking infringements.

"The proposed change was announced in September and replaces ticketless parking fines which were introduced by the former government four years ago," Hilltops Council said.

The new scheme will be implemented by Hilltops and 127 other Local Government Areas across NSW.

"From Monday November 18, 2024, Hilltops Council Rangers will be conducting patrols of the Boorowa, Harden and Young CBDs," Council said.

Rangers will focus on timed parking zones, disabled parking zones, school zones, loading zones and no stopping areas.

"Official warning tickets will be placed on the windscreens of vehicles in breach with fines yet to be issued," Council said.

"From December 2, 2024 on the spot notifications for parking infringements will apply."

Boorowa, Harden and Young can expect Rangers to conduct parking patrols one day each a week.

Areas being targeted include post office and court house zones where five to 15 minute parking zones are in place, all mobility and disabled parking zones, all timed zones between one to three hours, specific offences such as trailer, caravans and heavy vehicle breaches and vehicles within designated No Parking and Loading Zones.

"From February 2025, parking patrols will extend to school drop off and bus zones - 8am to 9.30am and 2.30pm to 4pm," Council said.

"Under new legislation, Rangers are required to take photos of offences and make them available for Revenue NSW."

The photos are required to include images of the vehicle, relevant signage and the physical notice left on the vehicle.

"This will streamline the review process for drivers who wish to challenge the decision through Revenue NSW or apply for a payment scheme," Council said.

For more information, please contact the Hilltops Council Development and Environment Department on 1300 445 586.